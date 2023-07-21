Chris Marlin, EVP of strategy and business operations at CNN, will exit the network at the end of the month, in the aftermath of the firing of CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht in June.

The network issued a memo Friday that included the announcement of Marlin’s departure. The memo noted that Marlin’s opening will be filled partly by Cynthia Hudson. She will be reporting to Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief and senior vice president.

A spokesperson for the network confirmed Marlin’s departure to TheWrap

Marlin was brought in by Licht to oversee business operations. Prior to his role at CNN, Marlin was the president of Lennar International, a property developer in Florida.

Just last month, Licht was shown the door by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO after a rocky tenure at the network which included a failed morning programming move, a controversial town hall with Donald Trump, and steadily declining ratings.

In the wake of Licht’s ouster, executives he brought in to CNN have exited the network including communications chief Kris Coratti and top PR executive Matt Dornic. Marlin is the next of Licht’s appointees to leave.