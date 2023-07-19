Donald Trump speaks out in exclusive upcoming interview

Sean Hannity’s Trump Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers for Fox News

July 19, 2023

Tuesday’s event brought an audience of 321,000 among adults 25-54, marking the network’s most-watched town hall of the 2024 election cycle

Fox News’ town hall with Donald Trump was watched by an audience of 2.85 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched town hall of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

