Netflix will follow along Chris Rock and Kevin Hart for a week as they perform in four sold-out New York shows in a new documentary, the streamer announced Wednesday.

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only,” which will premiere Dec. 12 on Netflix, will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the comedians’ combined tour. Fans will go back to the beginning as Hart and Rock “give firsthand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs and their unbreakable brotherhood,” according to the official logline.

“This is a story about two separate journeys, but somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top,” Hart said in the documentary’s teaser. “I said, ‘why don’t we do something together — what do you think about doing New York?’”

“I’m excited for this week, not just because of the arena factor,” Hart continued, while Rock added, “I’m just excited to hang out with you!”

As Rock looks back on his comedy career, he walks fans through his less than perfect life before making it big. “I didn’t go to college, I barely went to high school,” Rock said. “I had holes in my shoes.”

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” also prompts some reminiscing between the comedy titans, as Hart looks back on his first conversation with a “comedic star” being with Rock.

Directed by Rashidi Harper, the special is produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat, Chris Rock for CR Enterprises, as well as Malcolm Spellman, Oby M. Okoye and Harper for The 51B.

Executive producers for “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” include Hartbeat’s Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, and Kevin Healey. JC Del Barco and Ty Walker serve as co-executive producers while Tami D’Addio serves as a co-producer for The 51B.