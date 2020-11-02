Christopher Walken Joins Apple Thriller Series ‘Severance’

Apple TV+ has added Christopher Walken to its upcoming thriller series “Severance,” the streaming service announced Monday.

The series, which is executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, centers on Lumen Industries, a company that’s “looking to take work-life balance to a new level.” Walken will play Burt, the Head of Optics and Design at Lumen Industries.

Walken will star alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower. Scott leads the series as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together, with Arquette playing his boss.

The project marks the first major foray into television for Walken, who recently starred in the film “The Jesus Rolls” alongside Turturro and “The War With Grandpa” alongside Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman. He is next set to appear in the John Patrick Shanley film “Wild Mountain Thyme,” which will be released later this year.

“Severance” hails from Endeavor Content, the studio behind fellow Apple TV+ dramas “See” and the soon-to-premiere “Truth Be Told.” Executive producers on the series include Chris Black and Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn of Red Hour Productions. Scott and Arquette are producers in addition to starring.