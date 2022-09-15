Cinelytic CEO Tobias Queisser and Former MGM Exec Alexander Bushnell Form Production Company Cosmo Media Labs (Exclusive)

Tobias Queisser, the CEO of the data company Cinelytic, and Alexander Bushnell, a former MGM executive, are together launching a new production studio for content and gaming centered around NFTs and the metaverse called Cosmo Media Labs.

Cosmo Media Labs launches with an investment from The Sandbox, which is a decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. It’s also the first financial stake The Sandbox has made in an independent production company.

The Cosmo team aims to bridge traditional media with the new, finding ways to help legacy brands use tools that can help them reach the metaverse, whether that’s through gamification, NFTs or play-and-earn opportunities. With the investment from The Sandbox, Cosmo will be able to provide tools designed to usher in a decentralized era of content creation, consumption and monetization.

The new company’s first major project will be with Complex Networks, building social hubs, games and other play-and-earn experiences for consumers to interact with Complex’s sneakers, streetwear and hip hop culture brand.

“We’re excited to team up with The Sandbox and work with top creators, brands, and IP holders to unlock their full potential in the new era of digital entertainment and Web3,” said Bushnell, who will serve as CEO. “The Sandbox is the leader of the evolving open metaverse space and its investment and support will allow us to accomplish this at scale. We are proud to work together to bring brands a clear understanding and strategy of how to best leverage the power of their IP within the new landscape of interactive entertainment and digital ownership.”

“Blockchain based technology provides exciting opportunities for the new creator economy,” Queisser added. “Cosmo Media Labs is uniquely fitted to partner with The Sandbox to build a new media content approach that is holistic for brands and partners who are activating and engaging in the metaverse.”

“The metaverse is redefining the creator economy by growing a new ecosystem through sharing value creation between brands, creators and the community,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “We’re excited to support the Cosmo Media Labs team through this investment as it is a production studio that can bridge between media and help shape the culture of the metaverse to bring the innovation of Web3 through new forms of experiences that provide an accessible and meaningful format of entertainment.”

The Sandbox has fueled the buzz of virtual real estate and has partnered with companies such as Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Players and creators within The Sandbox can create 3D worlds and game experiences, as well as safely store, trade and monetize their creations.