Metaverse Artwork 1

TheWrap

Why Film Producers Are So Excited About the Metaverse: ‘Everybody’s Dream Can Come True’

by | July 12, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

WrapPRO Special Series: From financing to distribution, there’s great promise in the next iteration of the internet for movie producers and fans

When film producer John Baldecchi describes the metaverse, he doesn’t envision the elaborate virtual worlds and avatars as seen through bulky VR headsets or the visions imagined by “Ready Player One” and Mark Zuckerberg. But he does see the future.

For Baldecchi, whose credits include “The Mexican” and “Happy Death Day,” the metaverse could change the way Hollywood does business and redefine who owns what in the online ecosystem.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Fox WWE Smackdown Ratings

‘WWE Smackdown’ Takes the Friday Primetime Ratings Title

AdGreetz CEO Eric Frankel Wants to Help Brands Break From Outdated One-Size-Fits-All Ads
thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman-chris-hemsworth-marvel

Are Marvel’s Slipping Movie Audience Scores Affecting Their Box Office Bottom Line?
Metaverse Goldrush Featured Image

How to Lose a Billion Dollars in the Metaverse and Other Mysteries of Web3
Metaverse Goldrush Featured Image

TheWrap Debuts ‘The Metaverse Unwrapped,’ a Series on Web3 and Hollywood
Elon Musk Spikes Twitter Deal Sun Valley Questions

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk Sidesteps Questions About Twitter Deal

‘Game of Thrones’ Is Still HBO’s Most In-Demand Show – 3 Years After Ending | Charts
Elon Musk Sun Valley Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama and Mixed Signals About Live Events’ Comeback

That #Gentleminions Meme Helped Double the Gen Z Audience for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
NFL Super Bowl Pepsi Anheuser-Busch

Exclusive Super Bowl Sponsorships Are Dead – So What’s Next for Live Sports Advertising?
David Zaslav Sun Valley Media Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Media Moguls Talk Shifting Streaming Priorities, Frugality in Uncertain Times