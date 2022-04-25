Cinemacon 2022 may include first looks and new details about 'Avatar 2," "Black Adam," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (20th Century, Warner Bros., Disney)

5 Things to Watch at CinemaCon as Movie Theaters Hit a Crossroads

by and | April 25, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Sony will take a ”Spider-Man“ victory lap, Warner Bros. Discovery will make its debut, and fingers are crossed for ”Avatar 2“

Just eight months after the National Association of Theatre Owners last held its annual CinemaCon trade show, exhibitors and studios are gathering again in Las Vegas in a market that has vastly changed yet is still mixed with optimism and uncertainty.

As COVID-19 infections have declined in the U.S., customer confidence in moviegoing has risen and some films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have succeeded without any asterisks for pandemic-dampened box office performance.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Neil Cavuto Anthony Fauci

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Stephen Colbert Tops John Oliver on List of Most In-Demand Talk Shows | Charts
disney ron desantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Revokes Disney’s Special Tax Privileges and Self-Governing Status

Chris Wallace and Other CNN+ Hosts Are Jockeying for Broadcast Slots as Streamer Implodes

Prince Harry and Meghan Inc.: What Every Major Deal Since Quitting the Royal Family Is Worth

NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup Sets Wednesday Ratings Ablaze
Disney

Bill to Revoke Disney’s Special Tax and Self-Governing Status Passes Florida’s House

Why CNN+ Is Shutting Down Just 3 Weeks After It Launched

Why Veteran Syfy Exec Mark Stern Pivoted From TV to Podcasts: ‘I Got Very Disenchanted’

Colbert Mocks Florida for Retaliating Against Disney’s Condemnation of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law
box office The Northman The Bad Guys The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

‘The Bad Guys’ Leads a Crucial Box Office Weekend for Non-Franchise Films