Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble to Receive NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon

The National Association of Theater Owners will honor Cinemark President/CEO Sean Gamble with its Marquee Award at its annual Las Vegas trade show, CinemaCon, on April 1, 2025.

Gamble, who has worked at Cinemark since 2014 and served as its CEO since 2022, was integral to the company’s navigation of a yearlong closure in 2020-21 during the COVID-19 pandemic and was in charge of the Texas-based multinational chain’s subsequent recovery amidst pandemic and strike-induced shortages in new film releases.

Gamble has also overseen ongoing efforts to update Cinemark’s theaters, including the addition of luxury recliner seats to auditoriums, updates to concession stands, and the introduction of a monthly moviegoer subscription program.

The NATO Marquee Award is given to top executives in film exhibition, with past recipients including Classic Cinemas’ Chris Johnson, Marcus Theaters’ Rolando Rodriguez, and AMC’s Adam Aron.

“Sean is the perfect choice for the NATO Marquee Award. He is a pro-business, pro-consumer leader and is highly respected across the entire industry for his incredible business acumen, with a deep understanding of studio and exhibitor relations,” NATO President/CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement. “Sean is always looking to the future, and in working with his amazing team at Cinemark, is driving the next generation of theatrical innovation. This award recognizes that leadership and his commitment to making movie theatres the premier entertainment experience for generations to come.”

Gamble joined Cinemark as its CFO in 2014, having previously worked at Universal Pictures as EVP and CFO starting in 2009. He was promoted to CFO/COO in 2018 and again to President in 2021 before adding CEO to his title, succeeding the retiring Mark Zoradi.

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 NATO Marquee Award. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our entire Cinemark team, both past and present,” said Gamble. “Together, we have embraced innovation, enhanced the moviegoing experience, and positioned our company for growth and success while navigating unprecedented challenges over the past few years. I am grateful to NATO for this prestigious award and remain confident that through our collaborative industry efforts cinemas will remain a preferred destination for premium out-of-home entertainment, bringing people together and enriching communities.”