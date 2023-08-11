Actress Clémence Poésy revealed new details about her character in the upcoming AMC Networks spinoff “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

The “Harry Potter” actress plays Isabelle, whom she describes as a nun on a “specific kind of mission.”

“She’s part of a resistance network called the Union of Hope, bringing in people from lots of different faiths,” Poésy explains in a behind the scenes clip posted to Twitter. “And they’re trying to regain some kind of faith in the possibility that humanity will get out of this test that they’re believing it’s enduring.”

Clémence Poésy restores the faith as Isabelle. #DarylDixon premieres September 10th on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ZEq6qni9wF — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 10, 2023

The show, which stars Norman Reedus, finds his character Daryl washed ashore in France. Daryl travels across the country looking to find a way back home as he struggles to piece together how he got there and why. As he makes the journey, though, his plans are complicated by the people he meets along the way.

In addition to Reedus and Poésy, the series stars Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is executive produced by Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

The series already received a renewal for a second season at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch the full clip with Poésy in the video above.