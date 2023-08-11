Clémence Poésy’s ‘Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Character Is a ‘Nun on a Specific Kind of Mission’ (Video)

“She’s part of a resistance network called the Union of Hope, bringing in people from lots of different faiths,” the actress reveals in a new clip for the AMC Networks spinoff

Clémence Poésy plays Isabelle, a nun who's part of a resistance group known as the Union of Hope (AMC Networks)

Actress Clémence Poésy revealed new details about her character in the upcoming AMC Networks spinoff “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

The “Harry Potter” actress plays Isabelle, whom she describes as a nun on a “specific kind of mission.”

“She’s part of a resistance network called the Union of Hope, bringing in people from lots of different faiths,” Poésy explains in a behind the scenes clip posted to Twitter. “And they’re trying to regain some kind of faith in the possibility that humanity will get out of this test that they’re believing it’s enduring.”

The show, which stars Norman Reedus, finds his character Daryl washed ashore in France. Daryl travels across the country looking to find a way back home as he struggles to piece together how he got there and why. As he makes the journey, though, his plans are complicated by the people he meets along the way.

the-walking-dead-daryl-dixon-norman-reedus-amc
Read Next
SAG-AFTRA Strike Won’t Delay ‘The Walking Dead' Spin-offs

In addition to Reedus and Poésy, the series stars Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is executive produced by Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

The series already received a renewal for a second season at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch the full clip with Poésy in the video above.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead (Photo Credit: AMC)
Read Next
‘The Walking Dead’ Rick and Michonne Spin-Off Gets Title, First Teaser (Video)

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.