FX’s “Clipped” takes audiences inside the Donald Sterling scandal that rocked the NBA and saw the notorious former owner of the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers exposed after racist remarks were captured on a tape heard around the world.

The limited series, which is based on the hit “ESPN 30 for 30” podcast “The Sterling Affairs,” charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and an even less functional marriage. The tape’s impact falls on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

The series, which premieres the first two of its six episodes on June 4, is created by showrunner Gina Welch, who executive produces alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray, who directed three of the six episodes.

If you want to see the “Clipped” cast vs. their real-life counterparts, below is a full breakdown of the actors who will bring the sports heavyweights to life in the drama series.

Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling

Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling. CR: (Kelsey McNeal/FX and Getty Images)

Ed O’Neill stars as Donald Sterling, who owned the Clippers from 1981 to 2014 until a racist rant earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA. O’Neill is best known for his work as Al Bundy on the late 80s-early 90s sitcom “Married With Children” and Jay Pritchett on ABC’s “Modern Family.” His other credits include “Finding Dory,” “Wreck It Ralph 2,” “The Bone Collector” and “Wayne’s World.”

Cleopatra Coleman as V. Stiviano

Cleopatra Coleman as V. Stiviano. CR: Kelsey McNeal/FX and Getty Images

Cleopatra Coleman portrays V. Stiviano, Sterling’s personal assistant and girlfriend who released the tape that led to his downfall. Her credits include Devra in “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” Em Foster in “Infinity Pool,” Grace Pell in “Dopesick,” Rya in “In the Shadow of the Moon” and Erica Dundee in “The Last Man on Earth.”

Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling

Jackie Weaver as Shelley Sterling. CR: Kelsey McNeal/FX and Getty Images

Jacki Weaver plays Shelly Sterling, Donald’s wife and business partner of over 60 years. Her credits include Dolores Solitano in “Silver Linings Playbook,” Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody in “Animal Kingdom,” Gwendolyn Stoker in “Stoker,” Carolyn Minnott in “The Disaster Artist” and Caroline Warner in “Yellowstone.”

Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers

Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers. CR: Kelsey McNeal/FX and Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne stars as Doc Rivers, the coach of the Clippers from 2013 to 2020. His credits include Morpheus in “The Matrix” and “The Matrix Reloaded,” CSI Dr. Ray Langston in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” Jack Crawford in “Hannibal” and Earl “Pops” Johnson in “Black-ish.”

Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser

“CLIPPED” — Pictured: Kelly Aucoin as Andy Roeser. CR: Kelsey McNeal

Kelly AuCoin portrays Andy Roeser, the former president of the Los Angeles Clippers. His other credits include ‘Dollar’ Bill Stearn in “Billions,” Scott Gordon in “The Girl from Plainville” and Pastor Tim in “The Americans.”

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul

Charlie McElveen as JJ Redick, J Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul. CR: Kelsey McNeal/FX.

J. Alphonse Nicholson portrays Chris Paul, an NBA point guard who was traded from the Hornets to the Clippers in 2011. Nicholson’s credits include Lil’ Murda in “P-Valley,” Isaac in “They Cloned Tyrone,” Henry Davis in “Just Mercy” and Jermaine in “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Rich Sommer as Seth Burton

“CLIPPED” — Pictured: Rich Sommer as Seth Burton. CR: FX

Rich Sommer plays Seth Burton, who serves as public relations for the Clippers. Sommer’s credits include Doug in “The Devil Wears Prada,” Harry Crane in “Mad Men,” Wayne Mackey in “Summer of 84” and Dean Riley in “In the Dark,” Lenny in “Minx” and Mark Eagen in “GLOW.”

Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell

“CLIPPED” — Pictured: Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell. CR: FX and Getty Images

Corbin Bernsen portrays Pierce O’Donnell, Shelly Sterling’s lawyer. His credits include Harlan Dexter in 2005’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” Roger Dorn in 1989’s “Major League” and 1994’s “Major League II,” and Dr. Alan Feinstone in 1996’s “The Dentist,” Arnie Becker in “L.A. Law,” John Durant in “General Hospital,” Henry Spencer and Coroner Dick Miller in “Psych,” Father Todd Williams in “The Young and the Restless” and Kyle Nevin in “The Resident.”

Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor

“CLIPPED” — Pictured: Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor. CR: FX and Getty Images

Clifton Davis portrays Elgin Baylor, an NBA player, coach and executive who played 14 seasons as a forward for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and served as a general manager for the Clippers. Davis’ notable credits include Ephraim Ware in “Madam Secretary,” Lawrence Wilkins in “Iron Fist,” Reverend Reuben Gregory in “Amen” and Mayor Tyrone Smalls in 1999’s “Any Given Sunday.”

Harriet Sansom as Justine

“CLIPPED” — Pictured: Harriet Sanson Harris as Justine. CR: FX.

Harriet Sansom plays Shelly’s friend Justine. Her notable credits include Felicia Tillman in “Desperate Housewives,” Bebe Glazer in “Frasier,” Susan in “Hacks,” and Dr. Siferr in “Shining Vale.”