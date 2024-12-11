CNBC Forms Strategic Verticals & Audience Development Unit

CNBC has formed a new Strategic Verticals & Audience Development unit that will be responsible for creating, growing and commercializing new and existing verticals in key content areas including sports, wealth, serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, women’s leadership and more.

“Being a critical resource to our audience is one of the driving forces at CNBC. This new unit will take us to the next level in those subject areas where our consumers find us essential,” president KC Sullivan said in a statement. “As consumer habits change and news consumption evolves, CNBC will continue the push to become stewards of audiences to strengthen our relationships with viewers, users, advertisers, and sponsors.”

The division will be led by CNBC’s Max Meyers, who will serve as vice president and senior executive producer. Meyers, who most recently served as senior EP of “Last Call” and has previously helmed programs including “Squawk Box” and “Fast Money,” will work closely with the TV, digital, events, councils, subscription, ad sales and business development to create multi-platform experiences to extend the brand’s core coverage, increase and deepen sponsorship opportunities and diversify revenue.

“CNBC has always been about super-serving the professional, and this strategic initiative will bring even more impactful content to new and existing audiences across multiple platforms,” Meyers said. “Building out these important content areas will not only deepen our connection with our audience and business partners, but it will also drive revenue opportunities for the company.”

“As an incredibly talented and innovative producer with a track record of building successful multi-platform programs, Max knows how to provide what audiences want in ways that resonate, making him the perfect person to lead this important initiative,” Sullivan added.

CNBC’s coverage of Women’s Leadership will launch in the first quarter of 2025, led by Julia Boorstin. Her coverage will include exclusive reporting, analysis and in-depth interviews with the women who are driving change and innovation in business, with a focus on topics such as gender equity and representation in corporate America, issues facing female leaders, keys to success, and more.

Her contributions will be additive to CNBC Make It’s “Level Up,” which aims to inspire and help professional women be smarter and more successful in their careers from just starting out to reaching management and navigating the climb to leadership levels, and “Women & Wealth,” which explores ways that women can increase their income, save for the future, and make the most out of current opportunities.

Meanwhile, CNBC Wealth Editor Robert Frank is expanding his efforts to report on the booming business of family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Led by his Inside Wealth newsletter, CNBC will offer original data analysis, exclusive reporting and rare interviews to reveal how today’s wealthy are making, investing and spending their fortunes and chronicle how the next generation and women are changing the landscape of wealth and philanthropy. Coverage will include wealth management, private capital, taxes, wealth migration, philanthropy, real estate, collectibles, fine art, luxury transportation, travel and more.

The latest expansion follows the launch of CNBC Sport earlier this summer, which provides sports executives, investors and enthusiasts with the latest news and analysis on the intersection between business and sports.

CNBC plans to launch additional verticals in the coming months, leveraging its existing expertise and incorporating notable voices and thought leaders to delve further into critical content areas.