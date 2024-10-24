CNN Calls Out Fox News Edits to Trump’s Bronx Barbershop Visit – as He Alleges Favorable Cuts to Harris CBS Interview

“Reliable Sources” compared a full version of the video against the “crop cut” that was aired on Fox

Donald Trump
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 22: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Former U.S. Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 22, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. With 14 days to go until Election Day, Trump continues to crisscross the country campaigning to return to office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s question-and-answer session at a Bronx barbershop was edited by Fox News to resemble a “campaign ad,” CNN suggested Thursday – which would hardly break from precedent, except that the former president has openly complained about edits to Kamala Harris’ recent interview on “60 Minutes.”

As part of Lawrence Jones’ “Fox & Friends” barbershop interview series that aired this week, Trump took questions from customers and workers in New York. The long-running Fox segment has always been edited to fit long-form conversations into its own time constraints – a necessary and common practice for any TV network.

“But the version of the visit shown on television was, to borrow a hairstyle metaphor, a crop cut,” “Reliable Sources” editor Brian Stelter wrote Thursday – edits that “certainly make [Trump] look better.”

Fox News responded with a virtual shoulder-shrug: “Every one of ‘Fox & Friends’ barbershop segments are pre-taped and edited,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “The Bronx edition ran for nearly an hour and was cut for time and clarity.”

That might be standard operating procedure, but Stelter found it notable in this case because of Trump’s attacks on the interview Harris gave with “60 Minutes” earlier this month. Trump took issue with an edit of Harris’ comment about the relationship between Israel and the United States, saying CBS manipulated the interview, cutting to a later answer to the question to “make her look better” and demanding an unedited transcript – which was denied.

CNN says it compared a “more complete video of the barbershop visit” posted on Instagram to the version shown Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Fox’s edits omitted numerous Trump tangents and exaggerations – a striking decision given Trump’s recent attacks on CBS,” Stelter wrote. Those cuts included comments about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, crime in Aurora, Colorado, and an insult pointed at the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by News Corp.

Stelter highlighted “one of the most telling parts of the dialogue” when an audience member asked about finding a way to eliminate federal taxes, which Trump was shown to immediately answer: “There is a way.” The response was actually from several minutes later, with many topics wedged in between.

“On Fox, it was stitched together as one seamless back-and-forth,” Stelter wrote.

Read Next
'The View': Whoopi Explains Exactly Why They'll Never Bring Trump Back on the Show

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.