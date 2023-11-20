Gayle King and Charles Barkley are teaming up to host a new CNN primetime limited series which will debut on Nov. 29 and air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

“King Charles,” will be a weekly one-hour talk show program where the co-hosts will engage with each other and their guests in conversations revolving around the most interesting stories of the week.

In a promo for the new show, King and Barkley are seen on set, talking to each other and their guests, which include CNN’s John King and Audie Cornish. “Two broadcast titans are coming to CNN,” the narrator says.

“This is our unfiltered take on the biggest stories of the day,” King says in the promo, while Barkley says “We’re tired of the B.S.!”

King will remain in her role as co-host of “CBS Mornings,” and editor-at-large of Oprah Daily. King also hosts a live, weekly radio show “Gayle King in the House,” on SiriusXM. Barkley will be in his 24th consecutive year as an analyst for TNT’s Sports Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA” show. The sportscaster remains a key figure in NBA coverage provided by CNN’s parent, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“King Charles” will feature “a mix of in-studio and remote guests with a focus on conversations that are important, serious and often funny,” Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, told Variety.

The show was announced in April and in an on-air announcement, King said “What I think is so great for the both of us is, it’s live TV. To me, live TV is like working without a net. So, whatever happens, happens.”

Barkley added, “I want it to be nonpolitical… but we don’t want to say we’re a Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat; that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general.”