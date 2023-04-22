Gayle King and Charles Barkley are teaming up this fall to host a new CNN prime show named after themselves, “King Charles,” the duo announcement on TNT on Saturday.

“King Charles,” will air on Wednesdays starting this fall and will continue through 2024.

“What I think is so great for the both of us is, it’s live T.V.,” King said in the on-air announcement. “To me, live T.V. is like working without a net. So, whatever happens, happens.”

Barkley added, “I want it to be nonpolitical… but we don’t want to say we’re a Liberal, Conservative, Republican, Democrat; that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general.”

Coming this fall, King Charles with Gayle King and Charles Barkley will air weekly on CNN in primetime running into 2024. Hear Gayle and Charles talk about their new show on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/ZMqYXdtYBw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 22, 2023

King and Barkley explained during their live announcement that neither one of them were looking for additional jobs. However, Barkley admitted that when conversations first started about a possible new show, he only took the job so he could work with King.

“They said, ‘What about Gayle?'” Barkley recalled. “I said, ‘Gayle who?’ And they said, ‘Gayle King,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I’ll work with Gayle. That’s the only way.'”

Barkley said he immediately called King to talk about the show. King agreed she only wanted to work with Barkley, and that’s how “King Charles,” became a new primetime show for the network.

Ben Mullin of the New York Times, posted an internal statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht confirming the new show.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience from two incredibly dynamic personalities,” Licht said.

Both King and Barkley said they aren’t leaving their main jobs, hers being at CBS and his being on TNT.