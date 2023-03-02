Just over a week before the Oscars, Gayle King is ushering along a walk through memory lane for Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett as she surprised the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star with the iconic gold dress from “What’s Love Got to Do With It” in an interview set to air on Friday.

“Hopefully you’ll recognize this,” King teased in an exclusive clip from “CBS Mornings” shared with TheWrap, as the pair walked into the room with the storied glittery dress. “Oh, look at this,” Bassett exclaimed when she laid eyes on the dress.

“Angela, this is the actual dress,” King continued while Bassett finished her sentence, naming the 1993 Tina Turner biopic that landed Bassett her first Oscar nomination. “Proud Mary,” she recalled.

King also pointed out the original heels from the film as well, noting that the dress and the shoes were one of the few things kept in the archives from the movie, with the garments being stored in a climate controlled warehouse on the Disney lot. “These are the shoes? I danced in these?” Bassett asked in disbelief.

“When was the last time you saw it?” King asked. “That day, [the] last day of shooting,” Bassett responded, marking nearly 30 years since she had seen the gold dress.

“I love it. I love it!” Bassett exclaimed. “Can I take it home?” she asked. “I’ll keep it safe.”

30 years after playing the music icon Tina Turner and earning her first Oscar nomination, Bassett has been an awards favorite this season for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Gayle King’s full interview with Angela Bassett will air Friday on “CBS Mornings.”