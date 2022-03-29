CNN+ has lined up a slew of prominent guests for its premiere week (which started Tuesday), including former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Sen. Mitt Romney and Dolly Parton.

“The Source with Kasie Hunt,” which airs at 4 p.m. ET daily, will feature an exclusive interview with Sen. Mitt Romney for its first episode.

At 6 p.m. ET, Admiral William McRaven will join the first episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

On subsequent episodes of Wallace’s series, the former Fox News journalist will engage in candid conversations with news, sports, entertainment, arts and culture personalities, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Chef José Andrés, who has been feeding people following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Bob Iger.

Meanwhile, “Jake Tapper’s Book Club” will launch with a conversation between Dolly Parton and author James Patterson about the pair’s new novel. Anderson Cooper will host Clarissa Ward and Janet Lansbury on “Parental Guidance,” and Mark Cuban will join Scott Galloway on “No Mercy No Malice.”

CNN+ is also expected to feature an interactive component, which gives subscribers access to interviews with several prominent figures. During launch week, the platform will have a featured conversation with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as CNN+ hosts Cari Champion and Jemele Hill.

CNN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 for an annual subscription.