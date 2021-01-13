CNN’s airport network will cease to operate after March 31, company president Jeff Zucker said Tuesday.

In an email to CNN’s global staff, he explained the shuttering of the decades-old network, which launched in 1991 and operated in 58 airports around the country.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network,” Zucker wrote in the memo obtained by TheWrap.

It’s unclear how many employees might be affected by the decision. Network reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment on staffing.

“Having to say goodbye to such a beloved brand is not easy,” Zucker said in his memo. “I want to thank our friends and colleagues who have contributed to its success and to celebrate the fact that for 30 years, the CNN Airport Network has kept millions of domestic travelers informed. It also became an iconic part of the traveling experience in this country.”

Zucker encouraged CNN employees to “be proud” of the network, which kept travelers informed for nearly 30 years.

“I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event,” he said.

Typically, the airport network played CNN’s news output mixed with more lifestyle, entertainment and sports coverage than viewers would find on the standard broadcast. There were also slots available for the airports to insert local content each hour, which 27 airports did as of 2019.