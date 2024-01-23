A new half-hour comedy from Liz Astrof is in development at NBC, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap. The upcoming “Co-Dependents” is set to be a multicam project.

The comedy is inspired by Astrof’s relationship with her brother, Jeff Astrof, who is best known as the writer and creator behind NBC’s “Trial & Error.” The series will be set in a middle-class town on Long Island and will follow a 30-something pair of siblings who have “gotten older but haven’t really grown up,” a logline for the series reads. Despite spouses, jobs and kids, their childhood rituals and commitment to each other always takes priority.

Dana Honor will executive produce the project under Defining Eve Productions. The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This is far from the first time Astrof’s professional life has blended with her personal one. Liz Astrof served as a consulting producer on “Trial & Error,” the series Jeff Astrof c-created alongside Matthew Miller. She also served as a consulting producer on Starz’s “Shining Vale,” which was co-created by her brother alongside Sharon Horgan. The horror comedy was canceled in December of 2023 after two seasons.

In addition to “Shining Vale” and “Trial & Error,” Liz Astrof has served as an executive producer on Fox’s short-lived “Pivoting,” CBS’ long-running Kat Dennings comedy “2 Broke Girls,” Whitney Cumming’s NBC series “Whitney,” Fox’s Tim Allen comedy “Last Man Standing” and Fox’s “Raising Hope” to name a few of her more recent projects. Astrof also executive produced 70 episodes of “The King of Queens.”

Deadline was the first to report this story.