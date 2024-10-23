Miyagi-Do Faces Off Against Old and New Rivals in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Trailer

Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and their students are headed overseas to compete in the international Sekai Taikai tournament in a new trailer for “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 2, which will drop on Netflix on Nov. 15.

The trailer shows the group landing in Barcelona, Spain and the group entering the doors of the karate competition, where they’re set to face off against 15 other teams. In addition to new rivals, Miyagi-Do will also deal with the fallout of Tory Nichols (Peyton List) defecting to Cobra Kai, while also fighting to stay united as internal rivalries bubble to the surface.

“We’ve heard all this garbage going around about loyalty. Almost all of us are trained somewhere else at some point,” Lawrence says in the teaser. “What matters is where our asses are now. We’re Miyagi-Do and we’re not losing. So wipe the smirks off their ugly faces.”

Watch the trailer below:

“Cobra Kai” stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (Axel Kovacevic) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara Malik)

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg through Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Following the five episodes of Part 2, “Cobra Kai” will air its final batch of episodes in January 2025. Check out the teaser for Part 2 in the video above.