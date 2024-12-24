‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 3 Gets February Release

It’s been a long road but the final batch of episodes from the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” finally drop in February.

In a new trailer teasing the series’ finale, Netflix announced that Season 6 Part 3 will hit the streamer on February 13, 2025. The release of Part 3 comes eight months after Part 1 – and the first five episodes of Season 6 – dropped back in July 2024.

The announcement came paired with a short teaser that celebrated not just the history of the series, but of the entire “Karate Kid” world that came before it.

“Four decades of history all leading to this moment,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) says over scenes from the original films. “A legacy that will live forever.”

“This may be the end, but Cobra Kai never dies,” Johnny (William Zabka) says as the teaser ends.

A lot was left up in the air after Part 2’s episodes aired in November. The Sekai Taikai tournament was derailed by a returning Terry Silver and the finals fell into an all-out brawl with students and senseis alike taking part. It ended bloody when one Cobra Kai student – Kwon – tried using a knife brought by John Kreese (Martin Kove) during the scuffle and ended up falling on it and killing himself – all while people streamed the tournament from their homes.

“We wanted that knife to be something that you’re nervous about,” showrunner Hayden Schlossberg told TheWrap. We felt that we set Kwon up in the first part as this is the new antagonist kid from overseas. So you’re just assuming that he’s going to be in a final fight or whatever – you think he’s going to have that plot armor.”

He finished, “we also wanted Kreese to have to see the consequences of some of the choices that he made. You’ll see how that reverberates into the last part.”

The final batch of “Cobra Kai” episodes won’t be the only dose of martial arts to expect from that universe in 2025. The upcoming film “Karate Kid: Legends” hits theaters on May 30, 2025 and brings back Macchio once again as Daniel LaRusso alongside Jackie Chan and newcomer Ben Wang as their new student. The film also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Aramis Knight.

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.