‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Explains Terry Silver’s ‘Dangerous’ Return: ‘He Has Nothing to Lose’

Despite all the odds, Terry Silver is back.

The midpoint of “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 2 revealed that – surprise! – Terry Silver was back to ruin the lives of Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka) and Kreese (Martin Kove) during the Sekai Taikai tournament. After losing everything and being arrested back in “Cobra Kai” Season 5, Thomas Ian Griffith told TheWrap that Terry’s second return to this karate world is much more dangerous.

“He is so committed to what he believes as a martial artist and that whole philosophy,” Griffith said. “I think when that scaffolding is taken away he has nothing to grab on to. So you’re watching someone who is dangerous now. He has nothing to lose. He’s coming back having lost his studio, having lost his respect – which is probably the most important thing to him.”

This more unhinged Terry Silver is something of a return to form to the character for Griffith, saying the character’s current mindset is akin to “the crazy, coked-up Terry from the ’80s, and then I’m seeing that come full circle.” The “Cobra Kai” and “Karate Kid” villain is a great unifier of the other three senseis, but Griffith added that Silver is gunning for one in particular.

“I think Daniel’s always been a thorn in his side, but the betrayal he felt by John Kreese is huge,” he said. “When you have someone that has such a history with you, someone that you’ve given so much to, he saved your life, and you’ve paid that back in spades, and to be betrayed by that figure, that partnership, that friendship. I think the combination of a betrayal by someone so close to you and the loss of what you believe, the bulwark of everything that you stand for is crumbling. Then it’s like you’re unmoored. You have an unmoored Terry Silver this season.”

In his pursuit for revenge, Terry helps incite the all-out brawl at the end of the tournament in the Part 2 finale. Even in the mind of Terry Silver, the brawl spirals out of control and ends with one of the contestants – Cobra Kai’s Kwon – falling on Kreese’s knife. Griffith said that accident follows Silver into the final episodes of the series.

“Now a line has been crossed,” he said. When a line is crossed with Terry Silver – who will push it all the way as far as he can – now what? I think even in the madness of the brawl, whenever you come back to those human moments where there is such pain, such the realization that because of Kreese, because of me in a way, someone is dead now. Who is he to blame but his adversaries. So I think that opens the door to where we’re going in the very end.”