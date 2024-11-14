‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Part 2

“Cobra Kai” has gone international for Part 2 of its final season.

Netflix chose to split “Cobra Kai” into three parts for its sixth and final season and Part 2 is ready to drop. It’s all about the Sekai Taikai international martial arts tournament in Barcelona and Daniel and Johnny’s Miyagi-Do are in attendance – as are John Kreese’s Cobra Kai.

Part 1 dropped way back in July so it might be good for a quick catch-up of where things left off. The first chunk of episodes dealt mostly with Daniel and Johnny learning to be senseis together in their now-blended dojo while also figuring out which of their students would represent them in the big tournament.

Below is everything you need to know before jumping into “Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 2.

The Miyagi-Do Sekai Taikai Team is Decided

The premise of the entire first part of “Cobra Kai’s” final season centers on Daniel and Johnny getting their now-merged dojos ready to compete in the international Sekai Taikai tournament. The two senseis have clashing ideologies on how to prepare their students which reaches a fever pitch after years of bickering.

Eventually, the two come together the best they can just in time to learn they’ll need to curate which fighters from the dojo can head to Barcelona – they can’t bring everyone. Daniel and Johnny agree the only fair way to decide who goes is to have a mini-tournament of their own.

While it is a fair way to decide the team, it does lead to a lot of stress and sabotaging among the students. Most notably, during an outdoor race/spar combo where Devon uses laxatives to mess with her competition, but Kenny ends up drinking it and bows out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion because of it.

Between that, Tory dropping out of Miyagi-Do, and a bit more in-fighting, Miyagi-Do’s tournament team is set and it’s maybe not the most conventional squad. Robby and Sam are set as the team captains, with Miguel, Hawk, Dimitri and Devon rounding out the team.

Tory Joins Kreese and Cobra Kai

In a dark turn for the final episode of Part 1, Tory’s mother dies after complications from her kidney disease. This sends Tory on a spiral right as Miyagi-Do is set for their mini-tournament to decide who will attend the Sekai Taikai tournament.

The rules for the tournament state that each dojo has two captains – one boy and one girl – and for Miyagi-Do’s girl captaincy, it’s Tory vs. Sam. Tory shows up late to the bout after learning about her mother’s death and gets aggressive in her fight with Sam. Amanda gets a call during the fight from the hospital informing her about Tory’s mom and she gets Daniel and Johnny to stop the fight before it’s decided.

The two senseis try to calm her down, but Tory storms off after saying she quits, which gives Sam the captaincy by default. Later, when they finally arrive in Barcelona, the Miyagi-Do fighters and their senseis are shocked to see Tory standing across from them and next to Kreese as one of the captains for Cobra Kai.

Mr. Miyagi’s Past Gets Darker

On top of all the stress in getting the dojo ready for the tournament, Daniel also learned more about Mr. Miyagi and it wasn’t all good. He uncovered a box full of Miyagi’s things that included a document indicating that he’d been a part of a violent crime that forced his former sensei to change his name. He also finds one of Mr. Miyagi’s old bandanas covered in blood and that he competed in his own Sekai Taikai tournament in the past. Clearly, Daniel’s beloved Mr. Miyagi has a darker past than anyone knew.