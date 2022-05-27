Colbert Rips Schumer for Not Getting Senators on the Record on Gun Issues Before 2-Week Break (Video)

Stephen Colbert addressed the Senate going on a two-week break without taking any action on gun control in his Thursday night monologue on “The Late Show,” ripping Democrat Chuck Schumer among others.

“Folks, I don’t know about you but I am past ready for our elected officials to take any action at all on guns. And there are things, bedrock things that they could do. There are only two stumbling blocks: Elected. Officials,” Colbert began. “Because despite the horrific shootings in Uvalde, Texas, the Senate just skipped town for a two-week break without any action on guns. Chuck Schumer had planned on pushing through a vote to get everyone on the record, but yesterday he bailed, explaining there was no point in doing so, given that Republican opposition was already ‘crystal clear.’”

Colbert then broke out an image onscreen, designed to look like one of those motivational posters often on the wall of offices.

“Well, he was just following the old adage, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, byeeee!” Colbert quipped.

As he continued, the CBS “Late Show” host also addressed comments that made headlines Thursday from Georgia Republican Senate candidate Hershel Walker, who said on Fox News, “What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women, that’s looking at their social media?” as a solution to gun violence.

So Colbert broke out another onscreen graphic, this time a faux logo for the department the former football star suggested be created.

“Yeah, what about doing that? It’s high time to create the ‘Federal Bureau of Looking at Young Men Who Are Looking at Young Women Who Are Looking at Social Media,” Colbert joked.

As the late night host continued, he also completely dismantled Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s recent comments that locked doors, or single entry and exit points would stop mass shootings.

“So he just wants sensible door control,” Colbert said. “Now look, increasing security, hardening schools, could be a good idea, but what about all the other places where shootings happen – like movie theaters, like churches or grocery stores or everywhere else in America.”

You can watch the rest of how he dismantled Cruz’s suggestion in the video above.