Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force Renews Producing Deal With FX Through 2027

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force, the studio behind FX’s “Pose,” “American Crime Story” and the upcoming “Say Nothing,” has renewed its producing deal with the network through 2027, which will mark 15 years of partnership.

The production company teamed up with FX back in 2012 when they struck a first-look deal following the success of “American Crime Story: The People V OJ Simpson.”

The partnership has gone on garner 26 Emmy wins and 66 nominations. Jacobson and Simpson have won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, three TCA Awards, three Critics Choice Awards, two PGA Awards, three AFI Awards, two GLAAD Awards, as well as a BAFTA Award, an NAACP Award and a Peabody.

Color Force’s television slate and exclusive producing deal with FX will be overseen by its new TV division head Checka Propper.

She joins from David E. Kelley Productions, where she was critical in getting “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” a straight-to-series order from Apple. Before that, Propper served as vice president of television at Doug Liman’s Hypnotic and began her career at Fox and MTV. Her producing credits include “The Calling” for Peacock and “Impulse” for YouTube Premium.

“When we met Checka, we immediately felt connected to her sensibility and taste,” Jacobson and Simpson said in a statement. “She has a sterling reputation and loves writers the way we do. We can’t wait to start making TV with her.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Color Force team,” Propper added. “I’ve long been a fan of the groundbreaking, genre-defining work they’ve produced, and I’m excited to explore new ways to build on that legacy. I look forward to collaborating with Nina, Brad and the incredible team at Color Force, as well as our partners at FX, to create bold, innovative television that resonates with audiences.”

Propper’s appointment comes after Color Force hired Khaliah Neal as its head of film in July to service the company’s first-look feature deal with Sony signed earlier this year.

Color Force and FX most recently produced “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” and “Clipped,” a limited series about the downfall of LA Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling.

On Nov. 14, FX will debut “Say Nothing,” which is adapted from Patrick Radden Keefe’s book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory.”

In 2025, Color Force and Ryan Murphy Television will produce the first season of “American Love Story,” which will focus on the tragic romance between Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. On the feature side, it’s set to produced the upcoming adaptation of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the newest book in “The Hunger Games” series.