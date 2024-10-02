Hasbro Entertainment Taps Zach Edwin to Lead Unscripted TV Division

Hasbro Entertainment has tapped Zach Edwin to oversee its new unscripted TV division’s expanding slate of nonfiction and genre-based programming and partnerships with talent, studios and distribution partners, including Lionsgate.

Edwin, who will report to Hasbro Entertainment TV head Gabriel Marano, joins from the Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, where he spent over five years developing nonfiction series across a variety of networks.

His credits include Max’s “Selena + Chef,” Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Indian Matchmaking,” truTV’s Ron Funches-led “Top Secret Videos,” Prime Video’s “Pokemon: Trainer Tour,” YouTube Originals “How To: Olympics” and “Mind Field” and additional projects for Discovery, National Geographic, Food Network, and more.

“Hasbro Entertainment is committed to working with the best in the business to bring our beloved and iconic brands to life,” Marano said in a statement. “Zach is an excellent fit to help us build an unscripted division befitting of Hasbro’s iconic history and portfolio. He brings a wealth of experience shepherding major unscripted projects to the screen for top partners. With multiple major projects coming soon, we look forward to delighting wide audiences with shows as fun and exciting as the worlds they draw from.”

Hasbro’s unscripted division already has several projects in production and additional series in development with network partners, including the upcoming game show adaptations “Trivial Pursuit,” hosted by LeVar Burton, and “Scrabble,” hosted by Raven-Symoné – both of which are developed in partnership with Lionsgate.

Other upcoming projects include adaptations of Monopoly and Nerf and the reimagining of Clue in partnership with Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction.

“Hasbro Entertainment is positioned to be a true leader in the unscripted space, wielding an amazing collection of historic, globally popular brands to create high-quality content for audiences worldwide,” Edwin added. “I look forward to working in collaboration with Gabe and the rest of the Hasbro Entertainment team, as well as top-tier partners like Lionsgate and my former colleagues at SPTNF, to seize the huge opportunity ahead of us.”