Columbia University President Resigns After Months of Campus Turmoil, Student Protests Over Israel-Hamas War

Columbia University’s President Minouche Shafik resigned Wednesday after months of scrutiny and outrage over her handling of campus protests over the Israel-Gaza war, according to a university announcement.

Dr. Shafik’s abrupt exit comes just three weeks before the start of the university’s fall semester. Her resignation follows wide anger against her handling of Pro-Palestinian protests that resulted in canceled commencements and the resignation of three associate deans. The former president assumed her post last July.

The Board of Trustees announced that Katrina Armstrong, the CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center has agreed to serve as interim president.

“I believe that—working together—we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community,” Shafik wrote in a letter to the Columbia community.

“This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead.”

Shafik is the third Ivy League president to resign after appearing in highly charged hearings in April over a surge in antisemitism on campus in the wake of Israel’s war in Gaza.

In May, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Columbia passed a resolution of no-confidence in the former president, with 65% of the school’s faculty voting in favor. They accused her of engaging in an “unprecedented assault on students’ rights” when she decided to seek the arrests of 100 protesters despite contrary advice from the University Senate and said she violated students’ rights of academic freedom and shared governance.

