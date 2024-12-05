‘Come Closer’ Director Shares How Real-Life Tragedy Inspired Her Genre-Twisting Film | Video

Six years ago, director Tom Nesher tragically lost her 17-year-old younger brother, who was killed in a traffic accident. While in mourning, Nesher channelled her grief into the script for “Come Closer,” her bold, intoxicating new film in which the death of a beloved sibling is merely the starting point for a drama about identity, obsession and the uncertain future.

As part of TheWrap’s Screening Series, Nesher was joined by her lead actresses, Lia Elalouf and Darya Rosenn, for a heartfelt conversation about the film. “Come Closer” is the official Israeli submission for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards.

In the film, Elalouf stars as Eden Atlas, a 20-year-old woman whose teenage brother (Ido Tako) is struck by a car and killed. Eden discovers that her brother had a secret girlfriend named Maya (played by Rosenn) and develops a fixation on her — Eden craves a closeness to Maya, hoping that their shared love can somehow keep her brother alive.

Both Elalouf and Rosenn are making their film debuts with their performances. Much of the crew consisted of first-timers in terms of feature moviemaking and Nesher filmed the movie in 20 days, entirely in real locations on the streets and beaches around Tel Aviv. This all energized the production with a sense of the fresh and unpredictable, as Rosenn explained in the clip above.

Referring to a consequential scene that she shot while swimming in the Mediterranean, the actress said, “There was a stunt woman there, but I really wanted to do everything by myself because I felt then I’d get the most authentic and raw reaction. So I ended up doing the intense physical and emotional things by myself.”

Rosenn added, “I cough a lot of sea water, but I think it was worth it. I mean, the response was way more authentic and I got everyone calling me Tom Cruise that day.”

In another scene, her character hangs from the back of a pickup truck, while Elalouf’s is holding her by the arms. “Leah is such an amazing scene partner,” Rosenn shared. “We had so much fun that day. We could laugh so much. It’s a memory I treasure and think about a lot.”

The moment benefited from its sense of danger, Rosenn noted. “[The scene] was very improvised. I don’t know if the producers were OK with it, but it was fun. I mean, acting is about taking risks and being present in this insane moment and we got a great scene out of it.”

Director Nesher also discussed the movie’s dramatic opening scene, where a young man in abducted by a gang of men in broad daylight in the street. It’s an alarming violent scenario – until we realize that he is being pranked by friends.

“I really wanted the film to have different tones that are changing all the time,” she said. “Not to be too fixated on one genre, but to be open to the way that things are changing in life.”

Nesher continued, “I really love that about the film and I love that about life. That life can be unexpected and it could just always change. And [the film] is also very much about the feeling of having something very horrible happening to you in life and choosing life and choosing to be hopeful and to continue the love. It’s just that you have to be willing to embrace the changes of tone in real life.”

The big winner at last September’s Ophir Awards (the Israeli Oscars), “Come Closer” will be released in March 2025 in theaters. Watch the full discussion, here.