Comic-Con 2024: The Wrap’s Guide to Parties in San Diego

A year after the twin labor strikes shut down Hollywood and muted the San Diego Comic-Con party scene severely, the nightlife schedule for this year’s con is packed.

Alongside key bashes like Entertainment Weekly’s annual Saturday night party, there’s over a dozen parties and even more activations for fans to check out when they’re not on the floor.

Here is The Wrap’s guide to key bashes at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, which kicks off Wednesday, July 24 with Preview Night and continues through Sunday, July 28. And yes, we’ll be updating this list as new parties are announced.

Wednesday, July 24

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe Hosted by Secret Sauce Society Enjoy classic menu items along with a few exciting new menu items, including the Chaos Spear Fries and the Ultimate Fearless Dog inspired by Shadow’s favorite food, pizza!

Wednesday, July 24, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., invite-only.

Open to the public beginning July 25 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT daily.

910 J Street Space 2

Paramount+ The Lodge Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to San Diego Comic-Con for a second year with more titles, iconic franchise celebrations, and immersive activations than ever before! Located at the Gaslamp’s Happy Does, this interactive fan experience will be available to the public starting July 24 from 6–10pm, July 25-27 from 12–10pm daily, and July 28 from 10am–7pm. The Lodge is not an official SDCC activation, therefore no badge is required for entry. Happy Does. 340 Fifth Avenue.

Dungeons and Dragons Store Takeover The adventure continues this year with Super7 celebrating 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons! This event happens at the Super7 San Diego store from July 24th to 28th during Comic-Con 2024. Assemble your party and dive into the immersive world of Dungeons & Dragons with a specially designed space that brings your favorite fantasy universe to life. There you may find fortune and glory coupled with exclusive Super7 x Dungeons & Dragons toys, apparel & accessories, and more. 701 8th Avenue.

Thursday, July 25

IMDbPRO Happy Hour Kick off the week with food and drinks aboard the IMDboat. Guests will be offered the opportunity to have complimentary headshots taken in the IMDb Studio and more. 5:00pm – 7:00pm. IMDboat. 600 Convention Way. Invitation Only.

Kick off the week with food and drinks aboard the IMDboat. Guests will be offered the opportunity to have complimentary headshots taken in the IMDb Studio and more. 5:00pm – 7:00pm. IMDboat. 600 Convention Way. Invitation Only.



The Fandom Party is a special one this year as Fandom is turning 20 in October and they’re kicking off their birthday festivities with special moments for attendees throughout the night.7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel. Invitation only.

Power Saber Launch Party Hosted by Den of Geek X Goliath In collaboration with Goliath, the Den of Geek opening night party celebrates the release of the Power Saber… the first ever saber that fully extends and retracts. 6:30pm-9:30pm. Horton Grand Hotel. 311 Island Ave. Invitation only.

In collaboration with Goliath, the Den of Geek opening night party celebrates the release of the Power Saber… the first ever saber that fully extends and retracts. 6:30pm-9:30pm. Horton Grand Hotel. 311 Island Ave. Invitation only. Ronda Rousey’s Expecting The Unexpected Launch Party with AWA and Kickstarter, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Moonshine Flats. 334 7th Ave. Invitation Only

Friday, July 26

IGN SDCC PARTY Presented by Zenless Zone Zero IGN's annual bash returns with their exclusive party presented by video game "Zenless Zone Zero." Invitation only. 7:30PM – 11:30PM. Float at the Hard Rock Hotel. 207 5th Avenue. Invitation Only.

IGN’s annual bash returns with their exclusive party presented by video game “Zenless Zone Zero.” Invitation only. 7:30PM – 11:30PM. Float at the Hard Rock Hotel. 207 5th Avenue. Invitation Only. Borderlands: Moxxi’s Bar at Comic Con Step into the world of “Borderlands” as Ballantine’s Scotch whisky, Lionsgate and IGN transform the 207 Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel into the iconic Moxxi’s Bar. Join the “Borderlands” cast at Moxxi’s Bar for exclusive Ballentine’s x Borderlands-inspired cocktails, featuring DJ sets from Claptrap alongside many more surprises. 207 Bar at Hard Rock Hotel, 207 Fifth Ave. Doors Open at 4PM.

TMNT: Mikey’s Pizza Pop-Up Dude, are you ready for this?! It’s pizza party time in San Diego with Super7 and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Join Super7 at the TMNT Mikey’s Pizza pop-up event on Friday, July 26th at 550 14th Street ( TNT Pizza ). Come on down with your crew, grab a slice of pizza, and check out exclusive TMNT toys and apparel available only at Mikey’s Pizza. It’s going to be completely bodacious!

“The Penguin” Iceberg Lounge Experience Max, in partnership with Giant Spoon, will transform the Bloom Nightclub into Gotham’s famed Iceberg Lounge. Upon arrival at “The Iceberg Lounge” Experience, guests will enter the “Iceberg Descent,” created in partnership with BUCK and VT Pro Design, an immersive experience filled with special effects, haptic technology, interactivity and exclusive content displayed on Samsung big screen TVs. This multi-sensorial, subterranean descent drops users into Gotham’s notorious Iceberg Lounge lobby to navigate through the wreckage left by The Riddler at the end of 2022’s “The Batman” to reach the party deeper within. Fans can now register on 1iota.com for an exclusive invitation to Gotham’s hottest nightclub, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bloom Nightclub (Iceberg Lounge) 919 Fourth Ave. 21+ only

Crunchyroll Concert Series LiSA – the iconic voice behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Opening Theme “Gurenge” – will headline the Crunchyroll Concert Series at 7 PM (Doors open at 5 PM). The Rady Shell at Jacob’s Park. 222 Marina Park Way

Prime Video’s Culture Rated presents “Blerd & Boujee: A Celebration of Black Nerd Culture” SDCC Party . 9PM-12AM, Venue 808, 808 J Street. Invitation only.

. 9PM-12AM, Venue 808, 808 J Street. Invitation only. SpongeBob 25th Anniversary with Nickelodeon Nickelodeon and Den of Geek are bringing Bikini Bottom to San Diego to celebrate the Den of Geek x SpongeBob SquarePants special edition magazine and the beloved animated series’ landmark 25th anniversary. 8pm-11pm. Ultimate Skybox at DiamondView Tower. 350 Tenth Ave. Invitation only.

