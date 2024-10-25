Where to Watch ‘Conclave’: Is Ralph Fiennes Vatican Mystery Streaming?

How is a new pope selected when needed? Well, an election is held at the Vatican. But there’s quite a bit of secrecy surrounding it.

In “Conclave,” that secrecy is the focus of everything. Starring Ralph Fiennes, the film tells the story of one Cardinal who’s in charge of leading the process to elect a new pope after the original unexpectedly dies. But in doing so, he discovers a whole lot of unexpected information.

Here’s everything you need to know about Edward Berger’s latest film.

“Conclave” released everywhere on Friday, October 25.

Is it streaming?

Right now, “Conclave” can only be seen in theaters. We’ll keep you posted on when and where it’ll be available to stream.

What is “Conclave” about?

According to the official synopsis of the film, it “follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope.

“Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.”

Who stars in “Conclave?”

Alongside Fiennes, “Conclave” stars some legendary names, including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini. Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl and Sergio Castellitto also star in the movie.

Is “Conclave” based on a book?

Yes, in fact, it is. The film is based on the book of the same name by Robert Harris.

Watch the trailer