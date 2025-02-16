‘Wicked,’ ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘Conclave’ Win Film Awards From Art Directors Guild

“Nosferatu,”“Wicked” and “Conclave” have won the top feature-film awards at the Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards, which took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

“Nosferatu” won in the Period Feature Film category, where its competitors included its fellow Oscar nominee “The Brutalist”; “Wicked” won in Fantasy Feature Film against fellow nominee “Dune: Part Two,” among others; and “Conclave” won in the Contemporary Feature Film category.

In the 18 years since the ADG separated its awards into period, fantasy and contemporary categories, one of the guild winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Production Design 14 times. Seven of those awards have come from the period category, six from the fantasy category and one from the contemporary category.

The animated feature category was won by “The Wild Robot,” continuing its roll through awards season.

In the television categories, winners included “Squid Game,” “The Penguin,” “Fallout,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” and, inevitably, “Shōgun.”

The music video award went to the design for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” while the Apple Pay ad “Plates” won in the commercials category.

The ceremony took place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel and was hosted by actress and comedian Rachael Harris. Also at the ceremony, director Jason Reitman received the Cinematic Imagery Award, while Lifetime Achievement Awards went to scenic artist Lisa Frazza, set designer Barbara Mesney, storyboard artist Dan Sweetman and production designer J. Dennis Washington.

Here is the list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS

Period Feature Film: “Nosferatu,” Craig Lathrop

Fantasy Feature Film: “Wicked,” Nathan Crowley

Contemporary Feature Film: “Conclave,” Suzie Davies

Animated Feature Film: “The Wild Robot,” Raymond Zibach

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series: “Shōgun”: “Anjin,” Helen Jarvis

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “Fallout”: “The End”, Howard Cummings

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series: “Squid Game”: “Six Legs,” “O X”, Chae Kyoung-sun

Limited Series: “The Penguin,” Kalina Ivanov

Half Hour Single-Camera Series: “What We Do in the Shadows”: “Headhunting”, Shayne Fox

Multi-Camera Series: “Frasier”: “All About Eve”, Glenda Rovello

Variety or Reality Series: “Saturday Night Live”: Host: Ariana Grande, Musical Guest: Stevie Nicks, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

Variety Special: “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic,” James Yarnell, Steve Morden

Television Movie: “Unfrosted,” Clayton Hartley

Commercials: Apple Pay: “Plates”, François Audouy

Music Videos: Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”, Freyja Bardell