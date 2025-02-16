‘The Substance,’ ‘Wicked’ Top Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

“The Substance” and “Wicked” were the big film winners at the 12th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, taking two awards each at the ceremony that took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror film “The Substance” won in the Best Contemporary Make-Up and Best Special Make-Up Effects categories, while “Wicked” won for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling.

“The Last Showgirl” won in the last film category, Best Contemporary Hair Styling.

Over the last 11 years of the MUAHS Awards, one of the winners has gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling nine times. Six of those times, the Oscar-winning film had taken home multiple MUAHS awards. (The Academy treats makeup and hairstyling as single words, while the guild hyphenates make-up and splits hair styling into two words.)

The period make-up category has contained the most Oscar winners, seven, followed by special make-up effects with five, period hair styling with two and contemporary make-up and contemporary hair styling with one each.

But twice in the last three years, with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in 2022 and “Poor Things” last year, the Oscar winner had been nominated for but had not won any MUAHS awards.

This year, “The Substance” and “Wicked” are both nominated for Oscars, along with “A Different Man,” “Emilia Perez” and “Nosferatu.” While “A Different Man” and “Emilia Perez” were nominated for MUAHS Awards, “Nosferatu” was not.

In the television categories, “Saturday Night Live” dominated in the specials or live events categories, winning four awards. In the five TV series categories, no show won more than one, with single awards going to “Emily in Paris,” “Palm Royale,” “The Penguin,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Bridgerton.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” won both awards in the daytime television categories.

The show took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza and was hosted by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. Also at the ceremony, Allison Janney was honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. The Research Council of Makeup Artists (RCMA Makeup) received the Vanguard Award, while Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to make-up artist Todd McIntosh and hair stylist Peter Tothpal.

The winners:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “The Substance,” Stéphanie Guillon

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbomio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic

Best Special Make-Up Effects : “The Substance,” Pierre-Olivier Persin

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “The Last Showgirl,” Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Wicked,” Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Emily in Paris,” Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Palm Royale,” Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “The Penguin,” Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin

Best Contemporary Hair Styling: “Abbott Elementary,” Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Bridgerton,” Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivkovic

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani

Best Special Make-Up Effects: “Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.

Best Contemporary Hair Styling:” “Dancing with the Stars,” Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling: “Saturday Night Live,” Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up: “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell

Best Hair Styling: “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up: “Danger Force,” Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan

Best Hair Styling: “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandi Hall

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up: “Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver,” Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice

Best Hair Styling: “Secret – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver,” Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

California Regional Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling: “LA Opera’s Madame Butterfly,”Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

Broadway and International Live Theater Production: Make-Up and Hair Styling (New Award): “The Great Gatsby” (Broadway),Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith