‘Nosferatu,’ ”Wicked,’ ‘Conclave’ Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

“Nosferatu,” “Wicked” and “Conclave” have won the feature film awards at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, which were handed out on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

“Conclave” won in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category, “Wicked” won in Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film and “Nosferatu” won in Excellence in Period Film, the CDG category that most closely corresponds to the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

In the last 15 years, one of the winners at the CDG Awards has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design nine times, with the guild’s period film winner taking six of those awards and the sci-fi/fantasy winner taking three. Only once in that period, with “Little Women” in 2020, has the Oscar winner not been a CDG nominee.

All three CDG winners are nominated for the costume-design Oscar, along with “A Complete Unknown” and “Gladiator II.”

In television categories, “Shōgun” won for period costumes and for costume illustration, “Dune: Prophecy” for sci-fi/fantasy costumes and “Hacks” for contemporary costumes.

The variety, reality TV and live television award went to “The Masked Singer.”

The awards took place at the Ebell theater in Los Angeles and were hosted by Jackie Tohn.

In addition to handing out awards in the nine competitive categories, the CDG also presented the Career Achievement Award to Jenny Beavan, the Distinguished Service Award to Salvador Perez, the Edith Head Hall of Fame Award to Van Smith, the Spotlight Award to Zoe Saldaña and the Vanguard Spotlight Award to Janelle Monáe.

The winners:

Excellence in Contemporary Film: “Conclave,” Lisy Christl, CDG

Excellence in Period Film: “Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film: “Wicked,” Paul Tazewell, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television: “Hacks” (“Just for Laughs”), Kathleen Felix-Hager, CDG

Excellence in Period Television: “Shōgun” (“Ladies of the Willow World”), Carlos Rosario, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television: “Dune: Prophecy” (“The Hidden Hand”), Bojana Nikitovic

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television: “The Masked Singer” (“Who Can it Be Now?”) Steven Norman Lee, CDG and Luke D’Alessandro, CDG

Excellence in Short Form Design: “Can’t B Broken: Beyoncé” (Verizon), Shiona Turini, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration: “Shōgun,” James Holland, CDG Illustrator

Career Achievement Award: Jenny Beavan

Distinguished Service Award: Salvador Perez

Edith Head Hall of Fame Award: Van Smith

Spotlight Award: Zoe Saldaña

Vanguard Spotlight Award: Janelle Monáe