“The Conjuring 4” is coming from New Line Cinema. And it’s found its director in Michael Chaves.

Chaves has directed three films in the successful “Conjuring” universe: 2019’s “The Curse of La Llorona” (which has a surprise “Conjuring” connection); the third film in the mainline franchise, 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”; and last year’s spin-off sequel “The Nun II.”

While plot details are under wraps, it is rumored to be the final entry in the mainline “Conjuring” movie series, which will presumably bring back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warrens. Their widely chronicled adventures have involved everything from the Amityville House to the White Lady that haunts a cemetery in suburban Connecticut. Last year, a title for the fourth film was revealed to potentially be “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” which would double-underline the finality of this entry — and is also a really cool title.

Once again David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote “The Conjuring 2” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” will return to pen the screenplay, with James Wan and Peter Safran producing. Wan directed the first two entries in the franchise.

The Conjuring Universe is one of the only successful cinematic universes outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with eight movies and a combined box office gross of $2.1 billion on a combined budget of a little over $200 million. The Conjuring Universe is comprised of three separate franchises, which cross over and intermingle: “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle” and “The Nun.”