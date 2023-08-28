Courtney B. Vance Thriller ‘Heist 88’ Sets Paramount+, Showtime Premiere Dates

The original film is based on a real-life heist

Courtney B. Vance in Showtime's 'Heist 88'
Courtney B. Vance in Showtime's 'Heist 88'

The Courtney B. Vance-fronted Showtime original film “Heist 88” will debut next month on Paramount+, followed by a premiere on the linear pay cable channel. The story chronicles a master criminal who arranges an $80 million bank job prior to beginning a prison sentence. The film, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky, will debut on Paramount+ with Showtime beginning Sept. 29. It’ll make its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:00 p.m.

Written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and directed by Menhaj Huda, “Heist 88” is inspired by true events. The film features Vance as Jeremy Horne who can convince anyone to do anything. He recruits four bank employees to partake in a mega-bucks heist. Taking place before the advent of modern computerization and cybersecurity, it reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp. She portrayed Dale Cochran in “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” It also features Bentley Green, who starred alongside Vance in the AMC series “61st Street.”

It is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky. Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Carlos Lugo served as executive in charge of production.

Alongside two-time Emmy winner Vance, the film co-stars Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way.

Howaida Hamdy hfpa golden globes
Read Next
Golden Globes Voter Under Investigation for Alleged Anti-Semitic Remarks (Exclusive)

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…