The Courtney B. Vance-fronted Showtime original film “Heist 88” will debut next month on Paramount+, followed by a premiere on the linear pay cable channel. The story chronicles a master criminal who arranges an $80 million bank job prior to beginning a prison sentence. The film, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky, will debut on Paramount+ with Showtime beginning Sept. 29. It’ll make its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:00 p.m.

Written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and directed by Menhaj Huda, “Heist 88” is inspired by true events. The film features Vance as Jeremy Horne who can convince anyone to do anything. He recruits four bank employees to partake in a mega-bucks heist. Taking place before the advent of modern computerization and cybersecurity, it reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp. She portrayed Dale Cochran in “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” It also features Bentley Green, who starred alongside Vance in the AMC series “61st Street.”

It is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions and Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky. Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Carlos Lugo served as executive in charge of production.

Alongside two-time Emmy winner Vance, the film co-stars Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way.