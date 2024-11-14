NBC News Anchor Craig Melvin to Replace Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’

Melvin will co-host the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours with Savannah Guthrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Craig Melvin presents NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Craig Melvin, the NBC News veteran long seen as a possible co-anchor for “Today,” will step up for the outgoing Hoda Kotb, who announced her departure in September.

The appointment was announced Thursday morning on the “Today” broadcast. Kotb will step down on Jan. 10 after 26 years on the program. Melvin will co-anchor the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. hours, joining Savannah Guthrie.

Melvin has been a “Today” news anchor since 2018, and has co-hosted the show’s third hour since 2019. He had also anchored a daily MSNBC show, but quit in 2022 to focus on his “Today” duties.

NBC said it will not choose a fill-in for Kotb’s 10 a.m. hour role, co-anchored with Jenna Bush Hager. Instead, it will use a rotating series of co-hosts for the newly retitled “Today With Jenna and Friends.”

Kotb, meanwhile, said she would remain in some role at NBC, but did not specify what that would be.

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart,” she wrote at the time. “I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

Jelly Roll on November 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
Read Next
Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll and Riley Green Among Performers at 2024 CMA Awards

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments