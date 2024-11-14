Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll and Riley Green Among Performers at 2024 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association and ABC revealed a second round of CMA Awards performers Thursday. The list included Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Bailey Zimmerman.

The awards, dubbed Country Music’s Biggest Night, will be hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 20. The show will be broadcast live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The. newly announced list of performers will join Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, and Lainey Wilson.

Church, the 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year, and Combs, two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee in 2024, will also perform at the show. Johnson, Moroney, Musgraves, and Zimmerman are also slated to perform.

Ballerini and Kahn will perform their duet “Cowboys Cry Too,” and Brooks & Dunk will be joined by Jelly Roll onstage. Viewers will also be treated to a star-studded tribute in honor of George Strait, the recipient of this year’s CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.