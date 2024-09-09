Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Shut Out From CMA Nominations

Morgan Wallen is the most nominated artist this year with seven nods followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five

There’s one surprising name missing from the Country Music Association Awards list of 2024 nominees: Beyoncé. The artist’s country and Americana album “Cowboy Carter” did not receive any nominations from the awards organization.

Instead, the most nominated artist of the 2024 CMA Awards is Morgan Wallen, who is nominated for major honors including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. As for CMA Entertainer of the Year — the awards show’s biggest honor — that battle will be taking place this year between Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton tied for the second most-nominated artists with five nods apiece. They were then followed by Post Malone and Lainey Wilson, who each secured four nominations, as well as Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves, who each secured three nominations.

The CMA Awards also included 30 first-time nominees, including Noah Kahan and Post Malone. The other awards newbies are Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters and Bailey Zimmerman.

Dubbed “Country’s Biggest Night,” the 58th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to watch live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The nominees were selected by a group of eligible voting members comprised of professionals within the country music industry. Winners will be determined through a final round of voting by CMA members. Balloting is determined by Deloitte. The 58th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as the executive producer of the awards show with Alan Carter as director and Jon Macks as head writer.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
    Producers: Sean Cook and Nevin Sastry
    Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
  • “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
  • “Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton,
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
    Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
    Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
  • Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
  • Leather – Cody Johnson
    Producer: Trent Willmon
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
    Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
    Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)

  • “Burn It Down”
    Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
  • “Dirt Cheap”
    Songwriter: Josh Phillips
  • “I Had Some Help”
    Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
  • “The Painter”
    Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
  • “White Horse”
    Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)  

  • “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
  • “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
  • “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
    Producer: Zach Bryan
  • “Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
    Producer: Joey Moi
  • “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
    Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Tom Bukovac – Guitar
  • Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
  • Rob McNelley – Guitar
  • Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

  • “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
    Director: Chris Villa
  • “I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney
    Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
  • “The Painter” – Cody Johnson
    Director: Dustin Haney
  • “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey WilsoN
    Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Megan Moroney
  • Shaboozey
  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Zach Top
  • Bailey Zimmerman
Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

