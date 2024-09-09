Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Shut Out From CMA Nominations

There’s one surprising name missing from the Country Music Association Awards list of 2024 nominees: Beyoncé. The artist’s country and Americana album “Cowboy Carter” did not receive any nominations from the awards organization.

Instead, the most nominated artist of the 2024 CMA Awards is Morgan Wallen, who is nominated for major honors including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year. As for CMA Entertainer of the Year — the awards show’s biggest honor — that battle will be taking place this year between Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton tied for the second most-nominated artists with five nods apiece. They were then followed by Post Malone and Lainey Wilson, who each secured four nominations, as well as Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves, who each secured three nominations.

The CMA Awards also included 30 first-time nominees, including Noah Kahan and Post Malone. The other awards newbies are Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters and Bailey Zimmerman.

Dubbed “Country’s Biggest Night,” the 58th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to watch live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The nominees were selected by a group of eligible voting members comprised of professionals within the country music industry. Winners will be determined through a final round of voting by CMA members. Balloting is determined by Deloitte. The 58th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as the executive producer of the awards show with Alan Carter as director and Jon Macks as head writer.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook and Nevin Sastry

Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton,

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Burn It Down”

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Producer: Zach Bryan

Producer: Joey Moi

Producer: Joey Moi “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Chris Villa

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

Director: Dustin Haney

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR