CMA Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated act of the night ahead of the ABC telecast

From left to right: Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen at the 2023 CMA Awards
and

“Country’s Biggest Night,” the Country Music Association Awards, were held in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 8. They will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu if you missed the live telecast on Wednesday.

Performances included those of Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson HARDY, Alan Jackson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty and Zac Brown Band.

Lainey Wilson went into the night with the most nominations, leading the pack with 9 nods.

Here’s all the winners at the 2023 CMA Awards. Winners are noted in bold.

The following were announced before the show began:

Musician of the Year:

  1. Jenee Fleenor
  2. Paul Franklin
  3. Rob McNelley
  4. Derek Wells
  5. Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year:

  1. “Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
  2. “Light On in the Kitchen” by Ashley McBryde
  3. “Memory Lane” by Old Dominion
  4. “Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll
  5. “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis

Musical Event of the Year:

  1. “Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
  2. “Save Me” by Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
  3. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” by Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
  4. “Thank God” by Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
  5. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carley Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Next came the live award announcements:

Single of the Year:

  1. “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  2. “Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson
  3. “Need a Favor” by Jelly Roll
  4. “Next Thing You Know: by Jordan Davis
  5. “Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

Song of the Year:

  1. “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman
  2. “Heart Like a Truck” by Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, and Lainey Wilson
  3. “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  4. Tennessee Orange” by David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  5. “Wait in the Truck” by Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Vocal Duo of the Year:

  1. Brooks & Dunn
  2. Brothers Osborne
  3. Dan + Shay
  4. Maddie & Tae
  5. The War and Treaty

Vocal Group of the Year:

  1. Lady A
  2. Little Big Town
  3. Midland
  4. Old Dominion
  5. Zac Brown Band

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year:

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year:

Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters

