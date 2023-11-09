CMA Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

“Country’s Biggest Night,” the Country Music Association Awards, were held in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, Nov. 8. They will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu if you missed the live telecast on Wednesday.

Performances included those of Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson HARDY, Alan Jackson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty and Zac Brown Band.

Lainey Wilson went into the night with the most nominations, leading the pack with 9 nods.

Here’s all the winners at the 2023 CMA Awards. Winners are noted in bold.

The following were announced before the show began:

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor Paul Franklin Rob McNelley Derek Wells Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year:

“Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) “Light On in the Kitchen” by Ashley McBryde “Memory Lane” by Old Dominion “Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis

Musical Event of the Year:

“Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (Feat. Lainey Wilson) “Save Me” by Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson) “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” by Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina “Thank God” by Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) “We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carley Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Next came the live award announcements:

Single of the Year:

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs “Heart Like A Truck” by Lainey Wilson “Need a Favor” by Jelly Roll “Next Thing You Know: by Jordan Davis “Wait in the Truck” by HARDY (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

Song of the Year:

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman “Heart Like a Truck” by Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, and Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know” by Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne Tennessee Orange” by David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “Wait in the Truck” by Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Maddie & Tae The War and Treaty

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year:

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year:

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters