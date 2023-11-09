Country music’s biggest stars — including Kelsea Ballerini, Dan & Shay, Morgan Wallen and more — have descended upon Nashville for the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

Nominees for Entertainer of the Year include Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Album of the Year nominees include Ashley McBryde’s “Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville,” Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country,” Luke Wilson’s “Gettin’ Old,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.” Ballerini is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Vocal Group of the Year nominees include Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees include Broos & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War And Treaty.

Bryan and retired NFL athlete Peyton Manning will serve as hosts.

You can watch the annual awards on ABC or see your streaming options here.

Check out the red carpet photos below:

Luke Bryan (Photo by Getty)

Little Big Town (Photo by Getty)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo by Getty)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (Photo by Getty)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by Getty)

Dustin Lynch (Photo by Getty)

Lindsay Hubbard (Photo by Getty)

Dallas Wilson (Photo by Getty)

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney (Photo by Getty)

Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell (Photo by Getty)

Shelby Darrall (Photo by Getty)

Lindsay Ell (Photo by Getty)

Morgan Wallen (Photo by Getty)

Darius Rucker (Photo by Getty Images)

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by Getty Images)

Lady A (Photo by Getty Images)

Sara Evans (Photo by Getty Images)

Maddie Font and Tae Kerr (Photo by Getty Images)

K. Michelle (Photo by Getty Images)

Jelly Roll (Photo by Getty Images)

Post Malone (Photo by Getty Images)

Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs (Photo by Getty Images)

Carly Pearce (Photo by Getty Images)

Paula Abdul (Photo by Getty Images)

Megan Moroney (Photo by Getty Images)

Colbie Caillait (Photo by Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton (Photo by Getty Images)