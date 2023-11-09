2023 CMA Awards: See Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and More Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

Country music’s stars arrive at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

CMAs split 2023

Country music’s biggest stars — including Kelsea Ballerini, Dan & Shay, Morgan Wallen and more — have descended upon Nashville for the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

Nominees for Entertainer of the Year include Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Album of the Year nominees include Ashley McBryde’s “Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville,” Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country,” Luke Wilson’s “Gettin’ Old,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.” Ballerini is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Vocal Group of the Year nominees include Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees include Broos & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War And Treaty.

Bryan and retired NFL athlete Peyton Manning will serve as hosts.

You can watch the annual awards on ABC or see your streaming options here.

Check out the red carpet photos below:

Luke Bryan, CMS 2023
Luke Bryan (Photo by Getty)
Read Next
Republicans Trade Personal Insults, Threaten War on Iran and Pledge Israel Support at Primary Debate
Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook, CMS 2023
Little Big Town (Photo by Getty)
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, CMS 2023
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo by Getty)
Kaitlyn Bristowe, CMA 2023
Kaitlyn Bristowe (Photo by Getty)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, CMA 2023
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by Getty)
Dustin Lynch, CMA 2023
Dustin Lynch (Photo by Getty)
Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis
Read Next
Vivek Ramaswamy Name-Calls Ron DeSantis a 'Dick Cheney in 3-Inch Heels' at GOP Debate (Video)
Lindsay Hubbard, CMA 2023
Lindsay Hubbard (Photo by Getty)
Dallas Wilson, CMA 2023
Dallas Wilson (Photo by Getty)
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, CMA 2023
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney (Photo by Getty)
Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell, CMA 2023
Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell (Photo by Getty)
Shelby Darrall, CMA 2023
Shelby Darrall (Photo by Getty)
SAG-AFTRA Strike Talks Studios AMPTP
Read Next
SAG-AFTRA Says 'Extraordinary,' Billion-Dollar Tentative Deal Includes 'Unprecedented' AI Protections
Lindsay Ell, CMA 2023
Lindsay Ell (Photo by Getty)
Morgan Wallen, CMA 2023
Morgan Wallen (Photo by Getty)
Darius Rucker, CMA Awards 2023
Darius Rucker (Photo by Getty Images)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini, CMA Awards 2023
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by Getty Images)
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady A, CMA Awards 2023
Lady A (Photo by Getty Images)
26th October 1965: British pop group The Beatles, from left to right; Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Paul McCartney and George Harrison (1943 - 2001), outside Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving their MBE's (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from the Queen. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Read Next
Paul McCartney Recalls Songwriting 'Interplay' With John Lennon as 'Nothing Short of Miraculous'
Sara Evans, CMA Awards 2023
Sara Evans (Photo by Getty Images)
Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie, CMA Awards 2023
Maddie Font and Tae Kerr (Photo by Getty Images)
K. Michelle, CMA Awards 2023
K. Michelle (Photo by Getty Images)
Jelly Roll, CMA Awards 2023
Jelly Roll (Photo by Getty Images)
Post Malone, CMA Awards 2023
Post Malone (Photo by Getty Images)
Daniel Dae Kim and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland join SAG-AFTRA members and supporters on the picket line in NYC
Read Next
Daniel Dae Kim, Frances Fisher and More Celebrate End of Actors' Strike: 'Hallelujah'
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs, CMA Awards 2023
Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs (Photo by Getty Images)
Carly Pearce, CMA Awards 2023
Carly Pearce (Photo by Getty Images)
Paula Abdul, CMA Awards 2023
Paula Abdul (Photo by Getty Images)
Megan Moroney, CMA Awards 2023
Megan Moroney (Photo by Getty Images)
Colbie Caillat, CMA Awards 2023
Colbie Caillait (Photo by Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo, CMA Awards 2023
Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton, CMA Awards 2023
Chris Stapleton (Photo by Getty Images)
Ashley McBryde, CMA Awards 2023
Ashley McBryde (Photo by Getty Images)
the-masked-singer-hibiscus
Read Next
'The Masked Singer': Hibiscus Says She Struggled Walking Through Doors in Her Costume

Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.