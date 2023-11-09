Country music’s biggest stars — including Kelsea Ballerini, Dan & Shay, Morgan Wallen and more — have descended upon Nashville for the 57th Annual CMA Awards.
Nominees for Entertainer of the Year include Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Album of the Year nominees include Ashley McBryde’s “Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville,” Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country,” Luke Wilson’s “Gettin’ Old,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.” Ballerini is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Vocal Group of the Year nominees include Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees include Broos & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War And Treaty.
Bryan and retired NFL athlete Peyton Manning will serve as hosts.
You can watch the annual awards on ABC or see your streaming options here.
Check out the red carpet photos below:
Leave a Reply