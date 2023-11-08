The 57th iteration of “Country’s Biggest Night” — the Country Music Association Awards — promises a lengthy list of performers, presenters and winners on Wednesday night. And you don’t have to have cable to watch the CMAs, although you will have to wait in order to stream it.

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini will perform “Leave Me Again” from “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.” Reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year Luke Combs will perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.”

This year’s Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will sing their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble,” while three-time nominee Jordan Davis will perform “Next Thing You Know.” Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson will perform his new love song, “The Painter.”

Read on for where and how to watch the 2023 CMA Awards, including streaming options and a list of nominees:

What Time Are the 2023 CMA Awards?

The 2023 CMA Awards take place Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET.

Where Are the 2023 CMA Awards Streaming?

The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. But the only way to watch live is through a cable subscription on ABC.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 CMA Awards?

Country singer Luke Bryan and retired NFL athlete Peyton Manning will helm hosting duties this time around.

Who Are the Nominees?

Nominees for Entertainer of the Year include Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Album of the Year nominees include Ashley McBryde’s “Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville,” Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country,” Luke Wilson’s “Gettin’ Old,” Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.” Ballerini is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. Vocal Group of the Year nominees include Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees include Broos & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War And Treaty.

See the full list.

How to Watch the Red Carpet

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, “On The Red Carpet” will feature live pre-show coverage of this year’s CMA Awards outside of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The red carpet is streaming on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com, beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST and is hosted by ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ George Pennacchio, Rebecca Spera and Roshumba Williams.

The first 2 ½ hours of coverage will stream on OnTheRedCarpet.com and ABC Owned Television Stations’ 32 connected TV apps across streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku; followed by a simulcast from 7:30-8:00 p.m. EST of “On The Red Carpet” on linear across ABC Owned Television Stations: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno and ABC affiliates (check local listings).