Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Awards With 9 Nominations

The Country Music Association on Thursday announced nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards, with Lainey Wilson continuing her 2020s hot streak with a dominating nine nominations total.

Wilson, the CMA’s reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, also picked up New Artist of the Year out of a total six nominations at last year’s ceremony. This year, she’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year; Single of the Year, for her song “Heart Like a Truck”; Album of the Year, for “Bell Bottom Country”; Song of the Year, for “Heart Like a Truck”; Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me.”

She picked up an additional three nominations thanks to her collaboration with Hardy, “Wait in the Truck”: Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Other potential big winners from the ceremony include Jelly Roll with five nominations, Luke Combs and Hardy with four nominations each and three nominations apiece for Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells.

First-time nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson and Charlie Worsham.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is also nominated again in the category, alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Wilson.

Winners are determined by a vote of eligible members; the third and final ballot will be mailed to members Oct. 2, and voting ends Oct. 27. The 57th annual CMA Awards, a production of the Country Music Association, is executive produced by Robert Deacon. The ceremony will air Nov. 8, live from Nashville on ABC from 8:00 to 11:00 ET.

Read on for the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artist, producer(s) and mix engineer(s))

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR (Award goes to songwriter(s))

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait in the Truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artists and producer(s))

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to artist(s) and director(s))

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

For the full list of nominees visit cmaawards.com.