Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Awards With 9 Nominations

The Country Music Association on Thursday announced nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards, with Lainey Wilson continuing her 2020s hot streak with a dominating nine nominations total.
Wilson, the CMA’s reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, also picked up New Artist of the Year out of a total six nominations at last year’s ceremony. This year, she’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year; Single of the Year, for her song “Heart Like a Truck”; Album of the Year, for “Bell Bottom Country”; Song of the Year, for “Heart Like a Truck”; Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me.”
She picked up an additional three nominations thanks to her collaboration with Hardy, “Wait in the Truck”: Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
Other potential big winners from the ceremony include Jelly Roll with five nominations, Luke Combs and Hardy with four nominations each and three nominations apiece for Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells.
First-time nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson and Charlie Worsham.
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is also nominated again in the category, alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Wilson.
Winners are determined by a vote of eligible members; the third and final ballot will be mailed to members Oct. 2, and voting ends Oct. 27. The 57th annual CMA Awards, a production of the Country Music Association, is executive produced by Robert Deacon. The ceremony will air Nov. 8, live from Nashville on ABC from 8:00 to 11:00 ET.
Read on for the full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s))
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artist, producer(s) and mix engineer(s))
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Gettin' Old – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
SONG OF THE YEAR (Award goes to songwriter(s))
“Fast Car”
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“Wait in the Truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR (Award goes to artists and producer(s))
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Award goes to artist(s) and director(s))
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
