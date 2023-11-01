Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini and Post Malone are set to perform at the 2023 CMA Awards, ABC announced Wednesday.

Additional performers include Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty and the Zac Brown Band.

At the 57th CMA awards, which will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8, Ballerini will perform “Leave Me Again” from her extended EP “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” while Combs will perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.” Also in the ceremony, Dan + Shay, who are nominated for this year’s Vocal Duo of the Year, will perform “Save Me The Trouble,” and Davis will take the stage to sing “Next Thing You Know.”

Additionally, Johnson will perform his new song, “The Painter” as McBryde shares her rendition of “Light On In the Kitchen” and The War and Treaty will sing their new single “That’s How Love Is Made.”

The second round of announced performers follow the first set of performers who were announced to perform at the awards, which included Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Tanya Tucker.

Bryan will take the stage to perform a medley celebrating his 30 hit singles, including “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” “Play It Again” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” On top of performing, Bryan will also take the stage as a host for the CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning.

Produced by the Country Music Association, Robert Deaton serves as an executive producer for the ceremony with Alan Carter serving as the director, and Jon Macks serving as the head writer.