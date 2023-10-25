Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll Among Performers for 2023 CMA Awards

Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the annual ceremony on Nov. 8

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll will perform at this year's CMA awards (Getty Images)

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are among the country artists performing at this year’s CMA awards.

Additional performers for the annual ceremony include K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Tanya Tucker. Bryan doubles as both a performer and a host for the CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning, set to air Nov. 8 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, who has been nominated for five CMA Awards, will take the stage for the first time to open the night with “Need a Favor.” Throughout the evening, Stapleton, who is nominated for three awards, will perform “White Horse” and Wilson, who stands as the ceremony’s most-nominated performer, will sing her new song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Bryan, on the other hand, will perform a medley celebrating his 30 hit singles, including “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” “Play It Again” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

In addition to solo performances,  Jelly Roll will be joined on stage by K. Michelle for a performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge,” while Tucker and Little Big Town will share the stage to perform Tucker’s “Delta Dawn.”

Additionally, Old Dominion, who is nominated for Vocal Group and Music Video of the Year, will collaborate with Moroney, who is nominated for this year’s New Artist and Song of the Year, to perform their new song “Can’t Break Up Now.” Pearce will also be paired up for a duet with Stapleton to perform her new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” in addition to his solo performance.

Hosted from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the 57th Annual CMA Awards will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Hailing from the Country Music Association, Robert Deaton serves as an executive producer for the ceremony with Alan Carter serving as the director, and Jon Macks serving as the head writer.

