CMT Music Awards Will Remain in Austin for 2024 Ceremony

The CMT Music Awards will return on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from the Moody Center arena at the University of Texas in Austin. It’s the fan-voted awards show’s second year in Austin after previously being held in Nashville.

The country music festivities will air live on CBS from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Eastern and be available on Paramount+ with Showtime via livestream and on-demand. Subscribers will be able to watch live via the feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the show airs.

The upcoming ceremony marks the third consecutive year that the CMT Music Awards will air on CBS. Competing fan-voted show, the People’s Choice Country Awards, launched this year on NBC and Peacock.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards earlier this year marked CBS’s biggest audience ever, with the broadcast reaching 6.18 million viewers. That’s up 5% from 2022, while the livestream posted a 16% year-to-year gain.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CMT Music Awards on CBS back to Austin in 2024,” executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram said in a statement. “From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet. We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April.”

Bevo is UT Austin’s mascot — an actual Texas longhorn steer.