77th Tony Awards Sets 2024 Air Date, New Venue

Eschewing the standby glamour of venues such as Radio City Music Hall or uptown NYC’s United Palace, the 77th Annual Tony Awards have selected Lincoln Center’s Great Stem-sized, roughly 2,600-person capacity David H. Koch Theater as the Broadway bash’s newest venue. The live event will air on CBS on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (It remains to be seen if streamer PlutoTV will pick up the first hour, as they did this year.)

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is Thursday, April 25, 2024 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements, and committees will meet at several points in the year to determine category placement and burning questions.

A few of those that will arise are whether the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical “Here Lies Love,” the Josh Gad-Andrew Rannells comedy tuner “Gutenberg! The Musical!.” and Barry Manilow’s “Harmony” will be considered new works given their Broadway berths after many years playing off-Broadway and regionally.

Along with these titles, the early favorites for the big night are “Back to the Future: The Musical” (which won the Olivier for Best Musical in 2022), the Daniel Radcliffe-starring revival of Stephen Sondheim-George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” and the warmly-reviewed Jocelyn Bioh play “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.”

Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

