SAG Awards Submissions Will Be Allowed but Campaigns Remain Prohibited During Strike, Guild Says

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards process officially kicks off Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET when submissions will be first allowed for the February ceremony.

However, due to the still-unresolved SAG-AFTRA strike and the org’s ongoing meetings with AMPTP, there will be some familiar restrictions as laid out in an email that went out to awards publicists and strategists this week.

Among the factors illustrated is that submissions by actors for any awards show are not considered promotional and therefore allowed by union rules, with their submission payment to be delayed until the point of resolution.

However, a firm sticking point for actors is that they cannot participate in any FYC promotion until a resolution is reached, and publicists are to halt certain key tactics. This includes e-blasting, the sharing and sending of screeners, and soirees involving the films and TV shows in contention.

Actors can also be instrumental in the choice of clips and imagery attached to their performances for submission, but nothing additional; however, projects such as “Past Lives,” “Ferrari,” and “The Iron Claw”—all of which have been allotted a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement—are not considered struck content and have met the demands of put-forth agreements.

Nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Wed. Jan. 10, 2024, and the ceremony will air for the very first time on Netflix as a streaming event on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.