Morgan Wallen, known for participating in Season 6 of “The Voice” and for singing the song “Last Night,” was arrested early Monday morning in Nashville, Tennessee for throwing a chair off of a downtown roof.

Police said this act occurred for “no legitimate purpose.” Wallen has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident took place in the six story Chief’s Bar. Two officers were standing outside of the Lower Broadway business when they saw the chair fall. In the affidavit written by officers, staff members of the establishment said that Wallen was responsible for what happened, and video footage showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object off the roof.” No one was injured by the chair.

Representatives for Wallen told USA Today that the country music star is “cooperating fully with authorities.” His bond was set for $15,250.

This isn’t the first time the Tennessee country singer has found himself in hot water. In 2021, the singer issued a public apology after the release of a video that showed him using the N-word. In his apology video, he told his fans to stop defending his actions. “Don’t defend me,” Wallen said at the time. “Please don’t … I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.” Wallen was banned from both the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards following this incident.

Wallen first became known for his time on “The Voice.” Though he was initially part of Usher’s team, he eventually switched over to Adam Levine’s team. Since then, he has had a successful career in the music industry. The singer’s second album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” became the only country in the history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1. Altogether, it spent 10 weeks in the spot, the first album to do so since Whitney Houston’s 1987 “Whitney. “

His third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” broke another Billboard record with all 36 of its tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100. That was the most songs by an artist to be on the chart at one time. So far, Wallen has won an Academy of Country Music Award as well as 14 Billboard Music Awards.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville WTVF was the first to report this story.