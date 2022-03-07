ACM Awards: Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Carly Pearce Among Winners

At the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Morgan Wallen took home Album of the Year while Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year.
Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson and Carly Pearce were the only nominees to win more than once, with Pearce taking home Female Artist of the Year and sharing a win for Music Event of the year, and Wilson winning the ACM awards for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
Wallen won the ACM award for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” released in early 2021 just before his career took a hit after he was videotaped using the n-word during a late night drinking session with friends. That appeared to be on his mind when he thanked “those who showed me grace along the way” during his acceptance speech.
Wilson meanwhile was honored for her song “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Pearce and Ashley McBryde shared Music Event of the Year for their song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”
The event was hosted by country music legend Dolly Parton, joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. It streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
Read on for the complete list of winners.
Entertainer of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Single of the Year
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
Song of the Year
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Lora Criner, Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Songwriter of the Year
Michael Hardy
Music Event of the Year
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville