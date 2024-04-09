Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen topped this year’s nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Combs tallied up a total of eight nominations for the awards ceremony, including nods for entertainer of the year and album of the year, while Moroney and Wallen logged six nods each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson — all of whom are contending for entertainer of the year — scored five nominations each.

Notably, first-time nominees included Jelly Roll, who received an impressive four nods for the awards show, including entertainer of the year, and Tracy Chapman, who received a nod for writing “Fast Car,” after Combs released his version of the hit 1988 song in 2023. Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith and Tigirlily Gold also received their first nominations.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which is produced by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions, is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT from The Star’s Ford Center at in Frisco, Texas.

The red carpet will be available to stream an hour prior to the ceremony on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and Amazon Live. The full stream of the ceremony will be available following the livestream on Prime Video and will available the next day on Amazon Freevee and the Amazon Music app.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Entertainer of the year:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female artist of the year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year:

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the year:

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year:

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New male artist of the year:

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New duo or group of the year:

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the year:

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the year:

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Song of the year:

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

The Painter – Cody Johnson

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Music event of the year:

Can’t Break Up Now – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Different ‘Round Here – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Man Made A Bar – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual media of the year:

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Human – Cody Johnson

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the year:

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the year: