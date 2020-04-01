‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna Remembers Songwriter Adam Schlesinger: ‘So Kind, So Funny’

Late Fountains of Wayne frontman won three Emmys for his work on the CW musical dramedy

| April 1, 2020 @ 5:48 PM
Aline Brosh McKenna Adam Schlesinger

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna paid tribute to the CW musical dramedy’s songwriter Adam Schlesinger after his death Wednesday.

“Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate,” she wrote, remembering the Fountains of Wayne frontman as a colleague and as a longtime friend. “We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I’d known him so long … I’m devastated for his family, his kids, for Alexis, for Steven, for his CXG family, for the many, many who loved him.”

Schlesinger, the lead singer-songwriter from the rock band Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. The musician had been hospitalized due to the virus since last week and was being kept on a ventilator. His death was confirmed by his lawyer Wednesday afternoon.

An accomplished musician in a variety of formats, Schlesinger had earned three Emmy Awards for his work on the CW musical dramedy. He most recently won the award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for the Season 4 song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” and picked up another nomination for the show’s main title theme.

A number of other celebrities who worked with Schlesinger throughout his career remembered the musician on social media on Wednesday, including Kathy Griffin, Ken Jeong and Jimmy Kimmel. Other tributes also poured in from Schlesinger’s fans and admirers. See a few of the reactions below.

