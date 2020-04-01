‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna Remembers Songwriter Adam Schlesinger: ‘So Kind, So Funny’

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna paid tribute to the CW musical dramedy’s songwriter Adam Schlesinger after his death Wednesday.

“Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate,” she wrote, remembering the Fountains of Wayne frontman as a colleague and as a longtime friend. “We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I’d known him so long … I’m devastated for his family, his kids, for Alexis, for Steven, for his CXG family, for the many, many who loved him.”

Schlesinger, the lead singer-songwriter from the rock band Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. The musician had been hospitalized due to the virus since last week and was being kept on a ventilator. His death was confirmed by his lawyer Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read: Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Songwriter, Dies at 52 of COVID-19

An accomplished musician in a variety of formats, Schlesinger had earned three Emmy Awards for his work on the CW musical dramedy. He most recently won the award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for the Season 4 song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” and picked up another nomination for the show’s main title theme.

A number of other celebrities who worked with Schlesinger throughout his career remembered the musician on social media on Wednesday, including Kathy Griffin, Ken Jeong and Jimmy Kimmel. Other tributes also poured in from Schlesinger’s fans and admirers. See a few of the reactions below.

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Was honored to work with Adam Schlesinger on the Billboard Music Awards. A true legend and gentleman. My sincere condolences go to his family at this difficult time. ❤️???? — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) April 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday???? https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

For those of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s career was always a big source of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was only matched by his expert understanding of form, and was always able to fuse the two in a really fun, accessible way.. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020